Navidea shares jump as court dismisses former CEO's claims

Shares in US biopharma Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE American: NAVB) closed 6% up on Monday.

The Ohio-based company had announced a court ruling from last week regarding several motions related to Navidea and its majority-owned subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics.

This ruling substantially limited the claims that Macrophage’s former chief executive Michael Goldberg can pursue against the subsidiary and parent company.