Macrophage Pharma names Søren Bregenholt as CEO

UK-based immuno-oncology company Macrophage Pharma today announced that it has appointed DrSøren Bregenholt as chief executive.

Dr Bregenholt is a Danish national with an extensive operational and strategic track record from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. He previously held senior executive roles including chief operating officer and chief business officer at Danish biotech companies Symphogen and IO Biotech, respectively.

As part of the global R&D Management at Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), Dr Bregenholt was responsible for the global R&D Strategy and External Innovation efforts. Currently, Dr Bregenholt serves as chairman at the Danish-Swedish life science organization Medicon Valley Alliance. His academic career, at the University of Copenhagen and Institute Pasteur, Paris, has focussed on immunoregulation and immunopathology in cancer and other diseases.