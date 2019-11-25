Nearly 45% growth forecast for APAC respiratory syncytial virus market

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7% from $36.88 million in 2018 to $1.48 billion by 2028 across the five growth markets (5GM; Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and urban China) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

According to analytics firm GlobalData’s latest report, ‘ Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028’, the main driver of growth will be the launch of new products to prevent medically-significant RSV infections, including the first products to be licensed for RSV in India and urban China.

Philippa Salter, pharma analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The level of unmet need in the RSV marketplace is high in India and urban China, where there are currently no prophylactic or therapeutic options. The launch of the first RSV products in 2023 in urban China and 2024 in India is expected to be a strong driver of growth for the 5GM over the forecast period, especially considering the large potential patient populations in these markets.”