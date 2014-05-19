Saturday 8 November 2025

Nektar appoints Ivan Gergel as Senior Vice President, Drug Development & Chief Medical Officer

Biotechnology
19 May 2014

US-based biopharmaceutical company Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR), focused on developing novel pain and cancer therapeutics, has announced that Ivan Gergel will serve as the Company's new Senior Vice President, Drug Development & Chief Medical Officer effective immediately. Dr Gergel replaces Dr Robert Medve, the company's former Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, who left the company effective May 16, 2014.

Dr Gergel will have oversight for the company's clinical strategy and activities, including direct supervision of clinical research, clinical operations, medical affairs, regulatory affairs, and drug safety and surveillance.

"I am exceptionally pleased that Ivan is joining the Nektar executive team," said Howard Robin, President and CEO of Nektar Therapeutics. "Throughout his career, Ivan has consistently demonstrated both leadership and expertise in drug development, including the advancement of multiple CNS and pain compounds from research stages through approval. He has an impressive track record with extensive experience in all aspects of the clinical and regulatory process. Ivan's leadership skills and experience will be invaluable to Nektar as we advance the development of our proprietary pipeline."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze