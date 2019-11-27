New analysis prompts hope for hydromethylthionine in Alzheimer's

Singapore-based TauRx has announced the publication of unexpected results of its drug hydromethylthionine, or LMTM, in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

In the online issue of the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, the results have been published of a pharmacokinetic analysis of the relationship between treatment dose, blood levels and pharmacological activity of the drug on the brain in patients with the disease.

Top tau prospect