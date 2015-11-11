TauRx Pharmaceuticals

A specialist biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases caused through protein aggregation.

The roots of TauRx lie in scientific research undertaken at Cambridge University and the University of Aberdeen from 1985-2000 which led to the first identification of aggregated sub-units of Tau protein as the main constituent of the neurofibrillary tangles characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and to the discovery of the first Tau Aggregation Inhibitors (TAIs) as potential treatments for AD.

TauRx' lead compound, inhibits aggregation of tau, synuclein, TPD-43 and huntingtin proteins. It has shown promise in previous Phase III clinical trials for slowing disease progression in Alzheimer’s disease and behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia.