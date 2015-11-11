Sunday 24 November 2024

TauRx Pharmaceuticals

A specialist biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases caused through protein aggregation.

The roots of TauRx lie in scientific research undertaken at Cambridge University and the University of Aberdeen from 1985-2000 which led to the first identification of aggregated sub-units of Tau protein as the main constituent of the neurofibrillary tangles characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and to the discovery of the first Tau Aggregation Inhibitors (TAIs) as potential treatments for AD.

TauRx' lead compound, inhibits aggregation of tau, synuclein, TPD-43 and huntingtin proteins. It has shown promise in previous Phase III clinical trials for slowing disease progression in Alzheimer’s disease and behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia.

Latest TauRx Pharmaceuticals News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 8, 2024
10 March 2024
24-month data indicate sustained cognitive benefits for AD patients with HMTM
8 March 2024
AAIC 2023: New Alzheimer's data from TauRx sees reduction in neurodegeneration
17 July 2023
TauRx' anti-tau could be safer disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer's
11 October 2022
