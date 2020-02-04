New biotech launched by Bristol-Myers and BioMotiv

A new biotech dubbed Anteros Pharmaceuticals has been launched by the drug development accelerator BioMotiv, together with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

The new start-up will be focused on developing a new class of drugs for fibrotic and other inflammatory diseases, leveraging intellectual property originating from Yale University.

The technology was previously in-licensed by Bristol-Myers, and will be assigned to Anteros under the terms of the agreement. Reagents for a series of small molecules against an undisclosed mechanism will be supplied by B-MS.