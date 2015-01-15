New biotech Solvanix launched in Australia with start-up investment from the MRCF

Solvanix Pty Ltd, an early stage biotechnology company with a novel technology for improving stability and reducing the aggregation of fully-human antibodies, developed by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, was launched today with start-up financing from Australia’s Medical Research Commercialisation Fund (MRCF).
Solvanix’ proprietary StAbilize technology works by maximizing colloidal stability and by reducing aggregation of monoclonal antibody products. The StAbilize process optimizes amino acids at specific locations within the antibody complementarity determining regions (CDRs). The result is a fully human antibody with drastically improved stability and a reduced propensity to aggregate that still retains all the properties necessary for therapeutic use.
Non-exclusive licenses available
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze