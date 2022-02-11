New coronavirus vaccine shown to be effective for adolescents

A freshly-approved coronavirus vaccine from Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) has scored highly in a Phase III trial measuring effectiveness in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

NVX-CoV2373, which is being offered under the brand name Nuvaxovid in Europe, is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine.

The latest data from the PREVENT-19 study, which enrolled 2,247 adolescents in the USA, show 90.4% efficacy overall and a reassuring safety and tolerability profile for the jab.