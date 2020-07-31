Sunday 24 November 2024

New indication for Janssen's Stelara approved in USA

Biotechnology
31 July 2020
stelara_big

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an expanded indication for Stelara (ustekinumab) as a treatment for pediatric patients (six-11 years of age) who struggle with the skin lesions or plaques associated with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), marketed by US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical.

The European Medicines Agency cleared use of Stelara, a drug that generated sales of $1.7 billion in the second quarter of this year, in pedatric patients with severe plaque psoriasis in January this year.

Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of psoriasis in adults and children. Stelara targets both interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23, two cytokines thought to play an important role in modulating the overactive inflammatory response in a number of autoimmune conditions, including PsO.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Janssen seeks approval of Stelara for Crohn's disease
1 December 2015
Biotechnology
J&J's Janssen scraps Stelara study in SLE
26 June 2020
Biotechnology
Tremfya wins US approval in PsA
14 July 2020
Biotechnology
Safety of Stelara in older people shown at UEGW conference
6 October 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze