New tools to support COVID-19 vaccine development

Seattle, USA-based biotech Adaptive Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADPT) has announced the launch of immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID, a proprietary research product and data analysis service.

The firm is offering to accurately and reproducibly measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines in development and track the persistence of that response over time.

With more than 40 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 currently in development and several times that amount in a pre-clinical setting, there is a strong need for services to the biotech industry supporting expedited development.