COVID R&D Alliance enrolls first patients in I-SPY COVID Trial

4 August 2020
Three members of the COVID R&D Alliance – the USA’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), and Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) - have enrolled the first patients in the I-SPY COVID Trial (Investigation of Serial Studies to Predict Your COVID Therapeutic Response with Biomarker Integration and Adaptive Learning) clinical trial.

The I-SPY COVID Trial will evaluate the efficacy of cenicriviroc, a chemokine (CCR2 and CCR5) dual-receptor antagonist, Otezla (apremilast), a PDE4 inhibitor, and Firazyr (icatibant injection), a bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients who require high-flow oxygen.

The I-SPY COVID Trial utilizes Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative's adaptive platform trial design, which is intended to increase trial efficiency by minimizing the number of participants and time required to evaluate potential treatments.

Different modes of action

