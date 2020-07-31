Global regulators reach accord on COVID-19 therapeutics' trial endpoints

International regulators have published a report today on the acceptability of various primary endpoints in the clinical trials conducted for the development of treatments for COVID-19.
The report summarizes the main outcomes of the second workshop on COVID-19 therapeutics and clinical trials organized under the umbrella of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA). The workshop was co-chaired by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and European Medicines Agency on July 20, 2020.
Many developers of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 have already or are in the process of conducting clinical trials and have approached their regulatory authorities with proposals for Phase III studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze