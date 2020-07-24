What effect will Covid-19 have on force majeure?

Catherine Penny (on left in picture above), partner, and Elizabeth Butler, associate, Stevens and Bolton LLP, provide an Expert View on an important issue thrown up by the pandemic.

Pharmaceutical, healthcare and biotech companies are, like many businesses across a breadth of industries, continuing to feel the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The global crisis has prompted prolonged disruption to supply chains, causing parties to scrutinize each other’s rights and obligations under their existing contracts.