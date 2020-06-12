Complacency a risk as companies prepare for future supply chain disruption

If recent years have taught industries like the pharmaceutical sector anything, it is that they should expect the unexpected, be it global pandemics, Brexit, freak storms or other major health, political or natural phenomena.

As pharma companies seek to prepare for the next such event, they have been warned by a new report that complacency could be the biggest barrier that they will face to prevent them from making supply chain changes.

View the critical report The report, written by industry expert Dr Nicola Davies and entitled COVID-19 and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain — Riding the Wave and Emerging Stronger, states: “To prevent complacency and other threats to resilience, companies must act on their plans now with both financial and behavioral commitment.