Prepare for the 'never normal', expert says amid supply chain disruption

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that the UK needs a plan to rebuild a six-week stockpile of drugs in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
This was enough of a disruptive prospect before the days of COVID-19, so now that the pandemic has struck, there is huge concern around the disruption that it could bring to any plan.
See our in-depth report: COVID-19 and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain — Riding the Wave and Emerging StrongerMatthew Woodcock, director at LLamasoft, a company that provides supply chain analytics software, advised companies to use advanced scenario planning to prepare for any potential disruptions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze