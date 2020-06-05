Prepare for the 'never normal', expert says amid supply chain disruption

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that the UK needs a plan to rebuild a six-week stockpile of drugs in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

This was enough of a disruptive prospect before the days of COVID-19, so now that the pandemic has struck, there is huge concern around the disruption that it could bring to any plan.

See our in-depth report: COVID-19 and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain — Riding the Wave and Emerging StrongerMatthew Woodcock, director at LLamasoft, a company that provides supply chain analytics software, advised companies to use advanced scenario planning to prepare for any potential disruptions.