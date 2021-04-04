Sunday 24 November 2024

CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance's immunoglobulin trial misses goals

Biotechnology
4 April 2021
coronavirus_structure_large

The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance revealed last Friday that the Phase III Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC) clinical trial sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), did not meet its endpoints. No serious safety signals were raised in the trial.

Co-founded by Australia-based CSL Ltd’s (ASX: CSL) CSL Behring unit and Japan’s Takeda (TYO: 4502) in April 2020, the Alliance also included BioPharma Plasma, Biotest, GC Pharma, LFB, National Bioproducts Institute, Octapharma and Sanquin. Its aim was to help develop a potential plasma-derived therapy for people at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

The study aimed to determine whether an investigational anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin (H-Ig) medicine (referred to by the Alliance as CoVIg-19) could reduce the risk of disease progression when added to standard of care treatment including remdesivir in hospitalized adult patients at risk for serious complications. Analyses remain ongoing and the NIAID and the INSIGHT Network intend to publish the full results of the trial soon.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Global plasma leaders collaborate on potential COVID-19 hyperimmune therapy
7 April 2020
Biotechnology
A view of the company doing it all to fight COVID-19
20 October 2020
Biotechnology
COVID R&D Alliance enrolls first patients in I-SPY COVID Trial
4 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
BPL and Kedrion combination seeks to create global player for plasma-derived products
1 September 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze