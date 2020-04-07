Global plasma leaders collaborate on potential COVID-19 hyperimmune therapy

Germany’s Biotest and Swiss firm Octapharma have joined an alliance formed by CSL Behring, a unit of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), and Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) to develop a potential plasma-derived therapy for treating COVID-19.

The alliance will begin immediately with the investigational development of one, unbranded anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune immunoglobulin medicine with the potential to treat individuals with serious complications from COVID-19.

“Unprecedented times call for bold moves,” said Julie Kim, president of the Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit at Takeda. “We collectively agree that by collaborating and bringing industry resources together, we could accelerate bringing a potential therapy to market as well as increase the potential supply. We invite companies and institutions focusing on plasma to support or join our alliance,” she noted.