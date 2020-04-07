Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—MedinCell working on antiparasitic for COVID-19

7 April 2020

French pharma company MedinCell has published data showing that the antiparasitic drug ivermectin can kill the coronavirus, in a laboratory setting.

The therapy has a long track record in treating several parasitic diseases, and the company is pursuing research into a long-acting injectable formulation of the drug, created using its BEPO technology.

The latest research was published by academics at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

The company said that future clinical studies will focus on confirming the action of ivermectin on the COVID-19 virus.

