NICE approval for Olumiant, a new class of treatment for atopic eczema

People in England and Wales who are living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (also known as atopic eczema) now have a new treatment option routinely available on the National Health Service (NHS).

Today, the UK medicines cost-effectiveness watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended US pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Olumiant (baricitinib) as an option for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults if the disease has not responded to at least one systemic immunosuppressant, such as ciclosporin, methotrexate, azathioprine, and mycophenolate mofetil, or these are not suitable. As part of a confidential commercial agreement, the NHS will receive baricitinib at a discounted price.

“Lilly welcomes this decision from NICE which will give doctors and their patients a much-needed new treatment option. We know that people living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis can find that the condition impacts much more than their skin,” said Dr Jyun-Yan Yang, senior medical director Eli Lilly, Northern Europe. “We are very pleased to be able to offer an innovative treatment for this group of patients, demonstrating Lilly’s commitment to dermatology.”