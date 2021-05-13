Sunday 24 November 2024

NICE backs Opdivo as first immunotherapy for patients in England with OSCC

Biotechnology
13 May 2021
opdivo__bristol-myers_large-1-

Today, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a Final Appraisal Document (FAD) approving US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) as the first immuno-oncology monotherapy for the treatment of unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic oesophageal squamous cell cancer (OSCC) in England, in patients who have previously failed chemotherapy.

  • Nivolumab is the first immuno-oncology treatment to be approved in England for patients with unresectable advanced OSCC, regardless of biomarker presence;
  • The current primary cancer treatment for OSCC is chemotherapy, with 45% of patients receiving it as part of their curative or palliative cancer treatment;
  • The NICE recommendation is supported by three-year data from the Phase III ATTRACTION-3 study, demonstrating continued overall survival and a favourable safety profile with nivolumab compared to taxane chemotherapy; and
  • Overall survival rates of patients with nivolumab and CT were 20.2% and 13.5% at 24 months, and 15.3% and 8.7% at 36 months respectively.

Opdivo, which generated global sales of $7 billion in 2020, is already one of Bristol Myers top selling drugs and is approved in a number of cancers indications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
B-MS made to work for new NICE nod for Opdivo
13 October 2017
Biotechnology
No NICE recommendation for Opdivo in bladder cancer
5 July 2018
Biotechnology
Bristol-Myers wins UK reimbursement for I-O combo in kidney cancer
5 April 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—ONK inks deal for novel NK cell technology
27 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze