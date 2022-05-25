Sunday 24 November 2024

NICE recommends Libtayo for routine NHS use

Biotechnology
25 May 2022
sanofi_large

UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published a positive Final Appraisal Determination recommending Libtayo (cemiplimab). The therapy becomes the first and only systemic treatment option in England for metastatic or local advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Libtayo has been jointly developed by the USA’s Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) for various oncology indications.

This means eligible patients will have full NHS access in England via routine commissioning. Around 28,000 people are diagnosed with CSCC every year, of which around 2% will be at risk of developing metastatic disease.

Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


