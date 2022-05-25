NICE recommends Libtayo for routine NHS use

UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published a positive Final Appraisal Determination recommending Libtayo (cemiplimab). The therapy becomes the first and only systemic treatment option in England for metastatic or local advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Libtayo has been jointly developed by the USA’s Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) for various oncology indications.
This means eligible patients will have full NHS access in England via routine commissioning. Around 28,000 people are diagnosed with CSCC every year, of which around 2% will be at risk of developing metastatic disease.
