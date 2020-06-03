Saturday 23 November 2024

NodThera raises $55 million financing

Biotechnology
3 June 2020
Novo Ventures, part of Denmark’s Novo Holdings, today announced that it has led the $55 million Series B financing in UK and USA-based biotech NodThera, which is developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases driven by chronic inflammation. Nanna Lüneborg, a partner at Novo Ventures, will join the NodThera board.

NodThera, which was founded in 2016, is focusing on a new class of anti-inflammatory targets, the NLRP3 inflammasome. Therapeutics that disrupt the NLRP3 inflammasome to inhibit damaging inflammatory processes have the potential to help patients with many chronic diseases. In pre-clinical studies, the firm’s lead candidate NT-0167 demonstrated potent and selective inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome resulting in reductions of interleukin (IL)-1β and IL--18, pro-inflammatory cytokines which are known to play a key role in chronic inflammation underlying a wide range of diseases.

The financing will support the advancement of NodThera's pipeline of small molecule NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors, including continued progression of lead candidate NT-0167 through clinical development and further progress the development of additional compounds — including brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors for central nervous system indications — and continued drug discovery efforts.

