NodThera is a biotech focused on the discovery and development of NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors for the treatment of diseases driven by chronic inflammation.

The privately-held UK-based firm was formed in August 2016 when it spun out of the Polish biotech firm Selvita, which remains an investor along with the likes of Sofinnova Partners, 5AM Ventures, Epidarex Capital and F-Prime Capital Partners.

In June 2018, NodThera secured £28 million ($40 million) in a series A financing.