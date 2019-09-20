Saturday 23 November 2024

Selvita split spawns oncology company Ryvu

20 September 2019
The oncology therapeutics and contract research business units at Polish company Selvita (WSE: SLV) are to split, it has been confirmed.

While the contract research services unit will be spun out and will continue to use the name Selvita, the therapeutics arm will maintain the public listing and will operate as Ryvu Therapeutics. Both companies will be independently listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and will have their own supervisory boards.

Formal completion of the split, which was approved at a shareholder meeting on Thursday, is expected next month.

