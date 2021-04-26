Ryvu Therapeutics appoints Vatnak Vat-Ho as CBO

Krakow, Poland-based oncology specialist Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) today announced that Vatnak Vat-Ho has joined the company as chief business officer.

In his position, Mr Vat-Ho will be responsible for a wide scope of corporate and business development activities at Ryvu including strategic positioning, partnering discussions, alliance management as well as investor interactions.

Mr Vat-Ho brings to Ryvu almost 20 years of professional experience spanning pharma, biotech, as well as capital markets expertise. He spent the first 10 years of his professional career in a variety of investment banks and global equity healthcare funds, including Broadfin Capital and BMO, later moving to the pharma and biotech industry.