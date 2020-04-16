Galapagos and Ryvu enter research collaborate

Shares of Belgium’s Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) and Poland-based Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) both saw their shares rise this morning on news of a collaboration on the discover and development of small-molecule drugs in inflammation.

The collaboration announced today is based on a novel drug target identified by Ryvu, which will contribute its technology platform and related intellectual property (IP). Ryvu and Galapagos will both provide resources to support the collaboration and make use of their expertise in high-throughput screening.

By around mid-day, Ryvu shares had jumped 8.4% to 51.80 zloty, while Galapagos was up 2.5% at 188.90 euros.