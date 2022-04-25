NorthX Biologics signs GMP manufacturing deal with Abera

NorthX Biologics, which focuses on process development and large-scale production of advanced biological drugs, has signed a collaboration agreement with fellow Sweden-based Abera Bioscience for upscaling and GMP manufacturing of its vaccine candidate against pneumococcus, Ab-01.12.

NorthX has recently established an innovation hub to offer support to partners in achieving their long-term drug development goals. The company’s ability to handle new ways of working and experience with unique development demands was crucial in Abera’s decision-making.

Eva-karin Gidlund, head of alliance and Innovation at NorthX Biologics, said: “We at NorthX are proud of our collaboration with Abera. Abera is exactly the kind of player we have strived to work with in our innovation hub - innovation-driven vaccine companies with a high level of research and knowledge of their own process, while they already have several exciting projects in the pipeline. Abera shines with ambition and has clear goals we would like to help them achieve. Abera's vaccine platform with its plug'n'play technology is exciting and creates opportunities for several new vaccine projects in the future.