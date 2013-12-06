Novasep announces Nadege Laborde as new president of its industrial biotech business unit

The France-based biotechnology company Novasep has announced Nadege Laborde as the new president of its industrial biotech business unit. It hopes this internal promotion will strengthen the business unit and enhance the Executive Committee.

Ms Laborde will be the new president of Novasep’s Industrial Biotech business unit, the company announced from its headquarters in Pompey, France. Novasep, a leading supplier of manufacturing solutions to the life sciences industry, states that Ms Laborde will pose a key addition to the Executive Committee and expand the company’s market reach into new geographical territories.

The nomination recognizes and rewards the commitment and skill that Ms Laborde has demonstrated within the business since joining Novasep in 2000. Beginning her career as a project manager, Ms Laborde then expanded her responsibilities to become an engineering manager in the USA and Asia. Since 2009 she has headed the system engineering and construction department, enabling an average double-digit growth of industrial biotech unit sales over the last four years.