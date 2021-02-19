Sunday 24 November 2024

Novavax to provide 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine for COVAX

Biotechnology
19 February 2021
novavax_vaccine_large

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) saw its shares gain nearly 11% to $294.00 pre-market this morning, after it announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for the COVAX Facility.

The vaccine doses will be manufactured and distributed globally by Novavax and Serum Institute of India (SII), the latter under an existing agreement between Gavi and SII. NVX-CoV2373 is being studied in two ongoing pivotal Phase III clinical trials: in the USA and Mexico, as well as in the UK, for the prevention of COVID-19.

According to a separate statement from the Gavi, the 1.1 billion cumulative volume of doses will be made available to the COVAX Facility via both a final advance purchase agreement with Novavax, once signed, and an existing agreement between Gavi and the Serum Institute of India (SII) made possible by a technology transfer agreement, at no cost, between Novavax and SII and facilitated by UNICEF’s fully executed long term agreement with SII. The proportion of overall volume supplied to the COVAX Facility directly by Novavax will be the subject of discussions that will form an eventual advance purchase agreement.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AstraZeneca starts mass global rollout of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX
2 March 2021
Biotechnology
Sales forecast for Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine
9 April 2021
Biotechnology
Another coronavirus vaccine trial in children to begin
4 May 2021
Biotechnology
Third-quarter submission now looks likely for Novavax
11 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze