Novel antibiotic fails in Phase III test

Antibiotic and immuno-oncology specialist Polyphor (SIX: POLN) has finally closed the Phase III PRISM MDR and UDR studies of murepavadin, the Swiss firm’s lead candidate for hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.
The firm’s stock fell around 50% when news of the trial hold was first announced in early May. After announcing that the study would be closed altogether, shares fell 20% to a new low on Wednesday.
Polyphor is developing therapies using novel “macrocycles” technology, which it says represents a new drug class, complementary to traditional small molecules and biopharmaceuticals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze