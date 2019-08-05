Could pollen play a part in tackling AMR? New research suggests so

Pollen might be bad news for hay fever sufferers, but it could be an important tool in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

New research has suggested that natural properties found in pollen shells could effectively give new light-sensitive antibiotics, found in the deep-sea, a protective sunscreen.

The research by a team from the University of St Andrews in Scotland, in collaboration with investigators at the University of Hull and UK company Sporomex, along with Queen’s University in Canada, has been published in the Royal Society of Chemistry journal Chemical Science.