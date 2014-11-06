Novel drugs from Anavex hope to reverse Alzheimer's damage amid a stagnant marketplace

Alzheimer’s is not an easy disease to research and develop around. The physical and psychological manifestations of the illness, combined with the difficulties in knowing whether treatment is indeed effective, which in turn mean long periods of time needed for study, results in a hugely underserved therapy area with little immediate incentive for businesses to innovate. The lack of biomarkers makes clinical trials difficult to quantify, and the best biomarker in Alzheimer’s is memory improvement, requiring very sensitive measurements.
Beyond cholinterase inhibitors and memantine
There are currently only two types of medications approved to treat Alzheimer’s in the USA, and those cover only the cognitive symptoms of memory loss, confusion and reasoning. Companies are looking for ways to move beyond cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, and onto novel therapeutics that tackle more elements of the disease. Despite the fact previous drugs were very effective in removing amyloid plaque, there has often been no correlation in the improvement of symptoms, quality of life or memory.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze