Novel immuno-oncology approach shows promise

A licensing deal between XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) and Affimed Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AFMD) is starting to bear fruit, with progress in three innate cell engager (ICE) programs.

The programs in question are being progressed by Affimed, a German clinical-stage biotech, using ICE technology developed by XOMA.

They are the result of a 2006 agreement, under which Affimed in-licensed certain XOMA technologies to further its research and discovery efforts.