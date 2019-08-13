Novelion to miss reporting deadline due to Aegerion split

Struggling rare diseases company Novelion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NVLN) admitted further difficulties on Tuesday related to its Aegerion subsidiaries.

The Canadian company announced that it would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter on time, including the related management’s discussion and analysis and chief executive and chief financial officer certifications.

A form 12b-25, a notification of late filing, has therefore been sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).