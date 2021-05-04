NovoBiome launched to 'revolutionize treatment of liver diseases by targeting the microbiome-gut-liver axis'

The launch of French drug discovery company NovoBiome has been announced.

NovoBiome, which is focused on the nexus of liver, intestinal diseases and the gut microbiome, has been launched by a team of experts in the fields of microbiology and artificial intelligence.

"We are well-positioned to become a leader in discovering next-generation gut-liver therapies"The company will develop breakthrough live biotherapeutics products (LBPs) targeting this axis while building a comprehensive, disruptive ex-vivo research and discovery platform to analyze the symbiotic relationship between the microbiota and the human intestine.