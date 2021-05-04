Sunday 24 November 2024

NovoBiome launched to 'revolutionize treatment of liver diseases by targeting the microbiome-gut-liver axis'

Biotechnology
4 May 2021
novobiome_large

The launch of French drug discovery company NovoBiome has been announced.

NovoBiome, which is focused on the nexus of liver, intestinal diseases and the gut microbiome, has been launched by a team of experts in the fields of microbiology and artificial intelligence.

"We are well-positioned to become a leader in discovering next-generation gut-liver therapies"The company will develop breakthrough live biotherapeutics products (LBPs) targeting this axis while building a comprehensive, disruptive ex-vivo research and discovery platform to analyze the symbiotic relationship between the microbiota and the human intestine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
MaaT to move microbiome drug into Phase III trial
17 March 2021
Biotechnology
French microbiome company takes total Series B financing to $29.5 million
1 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
New Ferring collaboration labelled a 'critical step forward' for the potential of the microbiome
18 February 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze