New Ferring collaboration labelled a 'critical step forward' for the potential of the microbiome

Ferring Pharmaceuticals and its Rebiotix subsidiary have announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Israeli biopharma MyBiotics Pharma.
The partnership is for the development of live microbiota-based biotherapeutics to address bacterial vaginosis, a common vaginal infection among women of reproductive age linked to increased risk of miscarriage and complications to pregnancy and fertility.
"This collaboration with MyBiotics not only harnesses our collective expertise in developing live microbiota-based biotherapeutic technologies, but also reaffirms Ferring’s deep commitment to building families worldwide"It is hoped that the collaboration will be an important step forward in harnessing the power of the human microbiome in this area of women’s health.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze