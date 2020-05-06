Ferring in sight of finish line with first microbiome-based drug

Swiss drugmaker Ferring and its Rebiotix subsidiary have announced a world first with a microbiome-based therapy.
They have announced positive preliminary results from their ongoing Phase III trial of RBX2660, which is being developed to reduce Clostridiodes difficile (C. diff) infection recurrences, a threat that is causing an estimated half a million illnesses and thousands of deaths annually in the USA alone.
"We believe the power of the microbiome has great potential"As a live biotherapeutic, RBX2660 may bring an innovative therapeutic option. Antibiotics, the current standard of care, have been shown to disrupt the microbiome and increase the risk of C. diff recurrence.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze