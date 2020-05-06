Sunday 24 November 2024

Ferring in sight of finish line with first microbiome-based drug

Biotechnology
6 May 2020
ferring_large

Swiss drugmaker Ferring and its Rebiotix subsidiary have announced a world first with a microbiome-based therapy.

They have announced positive preliminary results from their ongoing Phase III trial of RBX2660, which is being developed to reduce Clostridiodes difficile (C. diff) infection recurrences, a threat that is causing an estimated half a million illnesses and thousands of deaths annually in the USA alone.

"We believe the power of the microbiome has great potential"As a live biotherapeutic, RBX2660 may bring an innovative therapeutic option. Antibiotics, the current standard of care, have been shown to disrupt the microbiome and increase the risk of C. diff recurrence.

