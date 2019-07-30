The microbiome as a game changer for human health: so close but so far

The scientist in everyone says that having an understanding of exactly how a medicine works is essential.

But the desperate patient in us all does not necessarily worry whether a drug’s exact workings are understood, and might not even be too concerned what the therapy is comprised of, only that it does work and has no major ill effects.

Nobody could yet claim to have an in-depth understanding of how microbiome-based medicines work, but there is an almost undeniable body of evidence to suggest that an early outlier does offer patients the solution that they crave – and could indeed save their life.