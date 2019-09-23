Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Vedanta swells coffers for advancing pipeline

Biotechnology
23 September 2019

Vedanta Biosciences, a Boston-based biotech developing a new category of therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria, has announced a $16.6 million Series C-2 financing round, bringing the total capital raised in its Series C and C-2 round to $62.1 million.

The funding further supports the expansion of Vedanta’s pipeline, including the recently launched Phase Ib/II study of VE416 in food allergy, a planned Phase Ib/II trial of VE800 and Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced or metastatic cancers, and the ongoing Phase II study of VE303 in recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI).

VE303 is being developed in collaboration with the Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Biotech.



