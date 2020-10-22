Saturday 23 November 2024

4D pharma merging with Longevity

Biotechnology
22 October 2020
merger-large

UK-based 4D pharma (AIM: DDDD), which is leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) – a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome - and Longevity Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: LOAC) today announce the proposed merger of the two companies.

The news saw 4D pharma shares leap 21.6% to 113.35 pence as markets closed, while Longevity dipped 0.75% to $10.60 in late-morning New York trading.

The deal is worth up to $37.6 million to 4D pharma. As a result of the merger, 4D pharma plans to launch a new Nasdaq-listed American Depositary Share (ADS) program under the ticker symbol ‘LBPS’ and will immediately be admitted to trading on Nasdaq upon completion. 4D pharma will become dual-listed and ordinary shares will continue to be traded on AIM under the ticker symbol ‘DDDD’.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Takeda to explore microbiome for GI disorders in Debiopharm deal
10 June 2020
Biotechnology
Ferring in sight of finish line with first microbiome-based drug
6 May 2020
Biotechnology
Why we'll need more than machines to demystify the microbiome
9 October 2019
Biotechnology
Positive data 4D pharma's Blautix in irritable bowel syndrome
24 May 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze