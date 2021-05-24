Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive data 4D pharma's Blautix in irritable bowel syndrome

Biotechnology
24 May 2021
vials_research_lab_biotech_big

UK-based 4D pharma (AIM: DDDD) today announces additional positive data from its completed Phase II trial of its single strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) Blautix in subjects with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or with diarrhea (IBS-D). The company’s shares ere up 3.6% at 100.46 pence in early trading.

The data has been presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW), on May 22, 2021, by Professor Eamonn Quigley, head of gastroenterology and hepatology at Houston Methodist Hospital, Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical, and chief investigator of the study.

4D pharma previously announced top-line efficacy and safety results from the trial, conducted in the USA, UK and Ireland, in October 2020. Further analysis of the data has revealed strong and statistically-significant activity on the key symptom of bowel habit, a potential approvable primary endpoint per regulatory guidelines. In addition, analysis of the data by geographical region shows that earlier top-line results were impacted by an unusually high placebo response in patients in the UK and Ireland, and enhanced positive signals were seen in the larger US population.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
4D pharma merging with Longevity
22 October 2020
Biotechnology
Synthetic Biologics tanks as it gives up on IBS-C candidate SYN-010
2 October 2020
Biotechnology
New Phase III data falls short on OS but supports sNDA filing for Agios' Tibsovo in 1st-qtr 2021
19 January 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze