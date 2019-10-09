Why we'll need more than machines to demystify the microbiome

Collaboration will be crucial to keeping up with growing consumer demand for microbiome support, writes David Evendon-Challis, vice president of innovation at the consumer goods firm, RB (LON: RB), in an Expert View piece.

Around the world, attitudes to healthcare are changing. Long-gone are the days of occasional GP visits – more and more individuals are adopting increasingly sophisticated self-care solutions in an effort to take their health into their own hands.

Probiotic yogurts just the start