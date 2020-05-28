Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—MaaT Pharma appoints new CBO

Pharmaceutical
28 May 2020

Lyon, France-based MaaT Pharma has appointed Savita Bernal as chief business officer, replacing Jean-Marc Renard, who will continue to advise the company.

The company is advancing a microbiome-based pipeline of therapeutics targeting cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Lead candidate MaaT013 is in Phase II testing in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD).

Dr Bernal was formerly a marketing and business development director at ADOCIA, and a business development manager at mecical device company e(ye)BRAIN.

Chief executive Hervé Affagard said Dr Bernal’s: “diverse skill set will greatly benefit MaaT Pharma as we continue to advance our lead biotherapeutics toward commercialization.”



