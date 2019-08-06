Saturday 23 November 2024

LUCA launched to make 'true impact' with vaginal microbiome research

Biotechnology
6 August 2019
luca_biologics_large

The first biotech to emerge from the foundry model of Seed Health is building on 15 years of research by Jacques Ravel, a leading scientist in the vaginal microbiome division of the National Institutes of Health Human Microbiome Project.

LUCA Biologics will develop live biotherapeutics for widespread, unmet medical needs in women's health, with Dr Ravel serving as chief scientist.

The company’s first therapeutic targets urinary tract infection (UTI), estimated by the World Health Organization to impact half of women globally, and the most common bacterial infection in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Anavex data point to microbiome and Alzheimer's link
17 July 2019
Biotechnology
Enterome adds experience to validate microbiome-based approach
3 April 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Vedanta swells coffers for advancing pipeline
23 September 2019
Biotechnology
Why we'll need more than machines to demystify the microbiome
9 October 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze