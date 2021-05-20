Sunday 24 November 2024

Numab completes oversubscribed $110 million financing

20 May 2021
Swiss clinical-stage biotech Numab Therapeutics today announced the closing of a 100 million Swiss franc (~$110 million) Series C financing. The financing was co-led by new investors Novo Holdings and HBM Partners, with participation from additional new investors.

Concurrent with the financing, Nanna Lüneborg from Novo Ventures, Matthias Fehr from HBM Partners, and Carlo Incerti from Forbion have been appointed to Numab’s board of directors.

Proceeds will support acceleration and expansion of the clinical development of Numab’s lead program NM21-1480 into multiple cancer indications, and the advancement of the company’s pipeline of multi-specific antibodies in oncology and inflammation, into clinical trials.

