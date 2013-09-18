Tuesday 14 January 2025

Numab Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company advancing a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific antibodies in immunology and oncology.

Numab's reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms λ-CapTM and MATCHTM has enabled it to develop a diverse research pipeline which spans multiple therapeutic areas. 

Numba's lead asset, NM32, is a first-in-class half-life-enhanced T-cell engager targeting ROR1, a tumor associated antigen with broad expression in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. As of Q1 2025. it is in a Phase I trial in patients with solid tumors. 

Latest Numab Therapeutics News

J&J buys Numab’s atopic dermatitis prospect for $1.25 billion
29 May 2024
Numab completes oversubscribed $110 million financing
20 May 2021
Eisai inks option agreement with Numab
1 October 2019
Japanese firm behind nivolumab looks to Numab Therapeutics for next discovery
29 March 2017
