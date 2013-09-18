Numab Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company advancing a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific antibodies in immunology and oncology.

Numab's reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms λ-CapTM and MATCHTM has enabled it to develop a diverse research pipeline which spans multiple therapeutic areas.

Numba's lead asset, NM32, is a first-in-class half-life-enhanced T-cell engager targeting ROR1, a tumor associated antigen with broad expression in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. As of Q1 2025. it is in a Phase I trial in patients with solid tumors.