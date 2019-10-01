Eisai inks option agreement with Numab

Switzerland-based biotech firm Numab Therapeutics and Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523) have initiated a partnership, under a research and option agreement, to discover and develop novel multi-specific antibody immunotherapies for cancer, using Numab’s proprietary MATCH platform.
Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai has the option to acquire an exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel multi-specific antibody-based molecules that emerge from their research collaboration with Numab. In exchange, Numab will receive from Eisai an undisclosed upfront payment and research funding and is eligible to receive success fees, milestone payments and tiered royalties on sales.
Dr David Urech, chief executive of Numab, said: “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Eisai, a company with a distinguished track-record of providing innovative treatment options for patients suffering from cancer. We look forward to collaborating with Eisai and applying Numab’s MATCH platform with the goal of leveraging multi-specific technology to generate cancer therapeutics that provide superior efficacy and safety compared to benchmark immunotherapies.”
