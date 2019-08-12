Oncologie to trial bavituximab in combination with Keytruda

China and Boston, USA-based biotech firm Oncologie has entered into a clinical collaboration with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to evaluate the combination of its investigational drug bavituximab, an antibody that blocks the activity of phosphatidylserine (PS), and Merck's blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal cancer.
Under the terms of the agreement, financial terms of which are not disclosed, Oncologie will conduct a Phase II single arm open-label study to determine the efficacy and safety of the combination in patients who have advanced gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, after they have failed at least one line of treatment. The study is expected to enroll around 80 patients in the USA, UK, Korea and Taiwan. The study is anticipated to start enrollment in the second half of 2019.
