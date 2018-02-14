An oncology company with a current pipeline focused on mid-stage clinical programs that modify the immune system to enhance efficacy of current standards of care and emerging immunotherapy agents.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Shanghai, China, Oncologie is working with global partners to acquire and develop innovative drugs for cancer patients.

In June 2019, the company closed an $80 Series B financing. Existing investors, led by Nan Fung Life Sciences and Pivotal BioVentures China, are joined by a syndicate of new investors including Panacea Venture Healthcare and Korea Investment Partners.

The funding will be used to advance Oncologie’s three clinical stage programs, as well as its proprietary biomarker platform and in-licensing activities.