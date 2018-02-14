Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

oncologie

Oncologie

An oncology company with a current pipeline focused on mid-stage clinical programs that modify the immune system to enhance efficacy of current standards of care and emerging immunotherapy agents.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Shanghai, China, Oncologie is working with global partners to acquire and develop innovative drugs for cancer patients.

In June 2019, the company closed an $80 Series B financing. Existing investors, led by Nan Fung Life Sciences and Pivotal BioVentures China, are joined by a syndicate of new investors including Panacea Venture Healthcare and Korea Investment Partners.

The funding will be used to advance Oncologie’s three clinical stage programs, as well as its proprietary biomarker platform and in-licensing activities.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Oncologie News

Mereo jumps on navicixizumab deal with Oncologie
13 January 2020
Oncologie to trial bavituximab in combination with Keytruda
12 August 2019
US/Chinese oncology company closes $80 million financing
12 June 2019
BRIEF—Mologen and Oncologie agree licensing deal for immunotherapy candidate
14 February 2018
More Oncologie news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze